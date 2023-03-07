The Wakulla War Eagles moved to 3-1 overall and splitting a pair of games this past week. On Feb. 28, the War Eagles traveled to Lincoln. Wakulla had high hopes of continuing their winning streak, but a trojan left-hander kept the War Eagle bats down, throwing a shutout. WHS managed to barrel several balls up but could only muster one hit on the evening from junior centerfielder Parker Lawhon.
WHS starter sophomore Gavin Estep threw two innings. Hayden Wright, Jesse Nazworth, and Garrett Veltkamp all threw innings in relief. Lincoln not only pitched well, but also swung the bats well, racking up 12 hits on the evening.
On Friday, March 3, the War Eagles traveled over to Blountstown to take on Bainbridge High School at the neutral site. The War Eagles bounced back nicely, avenging the loss to Lincoln by beating Bainbridge 12-2. Senior starter Reid Joyner threw two innings to get the win in the five-inning affair, giving up three hits and striking out two.
Junior Leaston Spears came on in relief, striking out five in three innings of work, giving up no hits or runs in his appearance. The War Eagles got a stellar night at the plate from Colby Zinser, who went 3-3 with three doubles. Joseph Pierini was 2-2, and Brady Crum added a double. Sam Bruce and Reid Joyner each had a hit apiece. Sophomores Garrett Veltkamp and Hayden Wright each belted singles, both going 1-1 and Wright’s single was in walk-off fashion for the mercy rule in the fifth inning.
