The Wakulla High Varsity baseball team started the season this past week going 2-0, winning games against Godby High and Brookwood from Thomasville.
The score in the home opener was 11-0. Junior starting pitcher Leaston Spears picked up the win on the mound, throwing two innings surrendering only one hit. Relief pitchers Jesse Nazworth, Gavin Estep, and Owen Klees all pitched a clean inning apiece in the five-inning contest. On the offensive side, Michael Hurley was 3 for 3 with a double and 3 RBI’s. Brady Crum was also 3 for 3 with a double, a homerun, and 3 RBI’s. Owen Klees and Colby Zinser each added singles.
On Friday, Feb. 24, the War Eagles hosted Brookwood from Thomasville, Georgia. Starting pitcher freshman Owen Klees toed the rubber for WHS in his first varsity start. After a rocky first inning giving up three runs , Klees settled down to give the War Eagles 2 2/3 solid innings of work before reaching his pitch count. Leaston Spears then came on in relief with the game tied to provide another solid outing giving 2 1/3 shutout innings, striking out three. Gavin Estep then came in to close out the fifth inning, striking out two with just 11 pitches. Offensively, the War Eagles pounded out 12 hits. Junior centerfielder Parker Lawhon led the team, going 3-4 on the night with 2 RBI’s and a double. Josiah Pierini added 2 hits. Colby Zinser, Michael Hurley, Brady Crum, Owen Klees, Reid Joyner, Leaston Spears, and Sam Bruce all added hits.
