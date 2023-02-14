Wakulla Wrestling gets first JV State Champion

Sports Writer
Wakulla High School’s Wrestling program added another state champion to their wall: a junior varsity state champion.
Last year as a sophomore, Bricyn Kennedy competed at the JV State Tournament at 126 pounds. Bricyn fell short of his goal of becoming a state champion and lost in the finals, but was not going to let that stop him.
“Bricyn has worked hard all year to reach and accomplish his goal of being a state champion,” Head JV Coach Jonathan Flagg said. “After not achieving his goal of being a state champion last year, he changed his mindset and focused on winning that state title.”
This past weekend at Osceola High School, Bricyn reached his goal: Bricyn Kennedy is the reigning JV state champion at 132 pounds. “It was a proud dad moment for me,” Coach Flagg said after watching Bricyn win his state title. “I am extremely proud of the work he did to accomplish this goal.”
Kennedy finished the weekend 5-0 with four pins and a major decision. “He (Bricyn) dominated every match he was in,” Coach Flagg said.
Bricyn is proud of what this means for the program: “It shows that our coaches can coach and develop wrestlers.”
Bricyn began wrestling in eighth grade at Riversprings Middle School. In just four short years of wrestling, Kennedy has achieved a lot of success on the mat. With a JV state title in hand, Bricyn is looking to the future.
“I hope to make the varsity lineup next year,” he said, “and qualify for the state tournament.”
