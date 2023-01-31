It was another successful weekend for Wakulla High School’s wrestling team as they defended their title at the Wakulla FCA Invitational.
After winning last weekend’s Gator Brawl at Wewahitchka High School, the host War Eagles put on a dominant performance against top 1A-2A competition from the region. Leading the way winning their weight class for Wakulla was Connor Brown, 106 pounds; Jae T. Thaxton, 145 pounds; Nate Jacobs, 152 pounds; and Kohl Pippin, 220 pounds.
The surprise of the tournament for the War Eagles came at 152 pounds. Sophomore Nate Jacobs put on an impressive showing, going 4-0 on the weekend with a 5-4 Dec over Middleburg’s Daniel Raines in the finals.
Jacobs contributes his success on the mat to the hard work he puts in during practice: “I just know how much hard work I put in and the results I expect to see.”
Jacobs has big goals this season as he looks to become district and region champion.
The War Eagles also celebrated their seniors: Connor Brown, Jae T. Thaxton, Zabdiel Garcia, and Kohl Pippin.
“It was nice to come win the final tournament at home on senior day,” said Senior Connor Brown on winning his weight class this weekend. Brown, who is ranked third in his weight class for 1A, has won his weight class two years in a row now. Connor Brown looks to build on this momentum for the remaining duration of the season.
“This gives me a restored confidence that I am able to be the best in my weight class when it comes to district and regionals,” Brown said.
For senior leader Jae T. Thaxton, this was his first weight class victory at the Wakulla FCA Invitational. “It’s great to finally win it on senior day with my family here,” Thaxton said. “There was a lot of great competition in my weight class that helped push me to be my best.”
Thaxton’s closest match came in the finals against Middleburg’s Logan Moore, with Thaxton winning by 14-2 MD.
Kohl Pippin returned to the mat this weekend after nursing a left knee injury. Pippin, who is a favorite to win the region at 220, was pulled out as a precaution in the semi-finals of the Gator Brawl. “My knee feels great now, “ he said “and I am good to go the rest of the way.”
If the War Eagles want to compete with Suwannee High School for a district and region title, they will need Pippin healthy in that 220-pound slot.
The War Eagles return to the mat this weekend, Feb. 3 and 4 at Hudson High School for the Cobra Duals. On Feb. 17, Wakulla will host the 1A-D2 IBT tournament.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.