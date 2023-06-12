The Wakulla Republican Executive Committee announced the recipients of the first ever Wakulla Freedom Scholarships. The scholarships were presented to the recipients this past Monday evening. The $1,000 scholarships were competitive, and recipients were selected based on their 2023 graduation from Wakulla public and private schools. Each recipient had authored an essay on the importance of Freedom and how it affected the citizens of Wakulla County.
The 2023 scholarship recipients were Sydney Andrews (Wakulla Christian School), Cole Hening (Wakulla High School), Britton Nichols (Wakulla High School), Braeden Paul (Wakulla High School), and Taylor Pierini (Wakulla Christian School).
“These young men and women were shining examples in our community, and they were committed to protecting our freedom. They had put in the hard work to build their character and had the opportunity to further their education,” said Mike Watkins, Chair. “Today we celebrated their success and wanted to promote their pursuit of the American Dream.”
Rep. Jason Shoaf said, “Congratulations to these young men and women! They have shown they truly live the values that make our nation the greatest on earth. They exemplify, for people of all ages, what it means to be an American, and I am so proud of their hard work, leadership, and dedication to our community.”
More than 2,000 Wakulla County students attended grades 7-12. The Wakulla Republican Executive Committee recognized the value of the youth in our community, and they were committed to fostering education on civics that was pro-America, pro-Liberty, and pro-Freedom. Their goal was to provide the tools and experiences our youth needed to gain perspective, resilience, and a commitment to this nation we all loved so much.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.