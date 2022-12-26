The Wakulla Republican Executive Committee selected a new slate of officers, which includes Chair Mike Watkins and Vice-Chair Beatriz (Bibi) Ramos. In addition, the Committee Re-Elected Treasurer Rick Parks and Secretary Rebecca (Becky) Green. The new officer terms were effective immediately and will run through December 2024.
The Wakulla Republican Executive Committee congratulates Chair Mike Watkins on his appointment.
“It is an honor to be Wakulla Republican Chair at this time in Florida. We have been blessed with great success and leadership locally and statewide”, said Watkins. “Wakullians believe in the Free State of Florida and we are willing to do the work to keep it that way.”
Mike Watkins is an eighth-generation Floridian and resident of Wakulla County and has served the Panhandle in leadership roles for the past 31 years, working on pro-family efforts to improve school safety, reduce opioid and methamphetamine addiction, and protect abused children.
Outgoing Chair Marcia Mathis said, “Wakulla County continues to appreciate a large Republican majority. We experienced our largest Republican voter turnout in the 2022 November Election, and for the first time ever all Republicans were elected in our local offices. While we have accomplished a lot we have more to accomplish between now and the 2024 Presidential Election, and I know this new slate of officers will continue the momentum and help elect Republican candidates.”
Wakulla County Supervisor of Elections reports 11,829 registered Republican voters at www.wakulla election.com.
More than 70 percent of all voters in Wakulla County participated in the General Election on Nov. 8, 2022.
