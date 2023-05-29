Memorial Day was recognized across the county and the country this past Monday. Throughout the county, residents and visitors enjoyed the cooler-than-usual weather and honored those who have died in military service to the United States.
Wakulla County’s annual Memorial Day Ceremony was held at the Courthouse where white crosses with American Flags are displayed on the front lawn.
County Commissioner Fred Nichols addressed the crowd about the importance of remembering those who lost their lives serving our country. Local veterans placed a wreath at the Courthouse in remembrance of local veterans on Memorial Day.
At the inaugural Memorial Day Community Celebration at the Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 4538, David Clark and Herbert “Cowboy” Vance retired an American flag.
In Sopchoppy, Pastor David Allen played “Taps” for the the National Moment of Remembrance annual event “Taps Across America” – an event that asks Americans to pause for a duration of one minute at 3 p.m. on Memorial Day.
