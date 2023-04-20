On April 14, members of the Wakulla County Sheriff’s Office (WCSO), Florida Department of Corrections, Special Olympics Florida and the community participated in the annual Law Enforcement Torch Run (LETR). The crowd ran 1.4 miles, carrying “the flame of hope” from 15 Oak St. to the Wakulla County Courthouse in support of Special Olympic athletes.
In 1981, five law enforcement officers in Wichita, Kansas raised around $300 for Special Olympics Kansas by running a torch from City Hall to their local high school. Four decades later, over 109,000 law enforcement officers worldwide participate in the LETR, raising over $58 million annually.
More than 5,000 law enforcement officers from over 300 agencies carry a torch on a 1,500-mile journey across 67 Florida counties to support Special Olympics Florida each year.
The torch traveled from the Sheriff’s Office down Oak Street, onto Cedar Street, and down Ochlockonee Street, ending at the Wakulla County Courthouse. Wakulla County Director at Special Olympics Florida, Sharon Scherbarth and Undersheriff William “Billy” Jones spoke to the crowd, relaying the importance of the event and how it benefits the community as a whole. Special Olympics athlete, Ashley Harrell spoke as well, conveying to the crowd how being involved in Special Olympics Florida has helped her grow.
Funds are raised by the sale of LETR shirts and proceeds go to Special Olympics Florida. The LETR serves as the signature event to support and involve Special Olympic athletes within the community.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.