The Wakulla Middle School Lady Wildcats hit the road on Nov. 15, heading to Crossroad Academy in Havana. The girls shut the game down with a phenomenal 6-0 final score.
Sophia Stolk had a fantastic game with two goals and two assists.
The pressure was on when Jolee Harden stepped up to take her first PK of the season. Jolee not only scored on her PK, but also sank another ball in the back of the net, furthering the Wildcats lead.
Alice Pearce-Mankin had her first goal of the season off a corner kick by Sophia Stolk.
McKey Nunn had a number of shots on goal and finally executed a beautiful goal during the second half of the game.
The girls came up short Nov. 17 against Taylor County, resulting in a number of injuries. Abby Miller played her heart out at midfield, trying to keep Taylor County on their own side. Heaven Taylor kept the opposing goals to a minimum with her expertise on defense.
On Nov. 29, the WMS Wildcats will return to the pitch vs. FSUS in Tallahassee.
