What an outstanding season for the WMS Wildcats Track and Field team! Headed up by Coach Samantha Isaacs for the fourth year, along with Assistant Coach Stephen Attaway (second year), the Wildcats saw another season of triumphs.
A roster of 50 athletes kept the team in high standings over the course of 6 meets. The team brought home the Big Bend Conference Runner Up Champions for Boys. The girls’ teams consistently placed in the Top 6 and the boys in the Top 5.
Following the final races, the Wildcats ended with a group of 10 athletes that qualified for the Florida Youth Runner Association (FLYRA) Middle School State Championship, which will take place on May 13 in Bradenton, Florida at the IMG Academy.
Special recognition goes out to athletes for State qualification:
Trace Callaghan – grade 7 grade – 4x100m Relay
Makiya Cash – grade 8 – Shot put, Triple Jump. As a side note, Makiya is a 2nd year qualifier.
Danny Godbolt – grade 8 – Long Jump, 4x100m
Brandon Hayes – grade 8 – 400m, 4x100m, 4x400m
Jayden Jean – grade 8 – Triple Jump, Long Jump, 4x400m
Jaylen (J J) Jones – grade 8– High Jump, Long Jump, Triple Jump, 4x400m, 4x100m
Aries Travis – grade 8 – 4x100m
Madison Varnes – grade 8 – Discus
Anthony Vargas – grade 8 – 4x400m
David Whitaker – grade 8 – Triple Jump. David is also a 2nd year qualifier.
Six new school records were set:
Boys 4x400m Relay Team: Hayes, Jean, Jones, Vargas – 3:59.53
Boys 400m Indiv. : Hayes – 55.02sec
Boys 200m Indiv.: Jones – 22.35sec
Boys Triple Jump: Jones – 38’2”
Girls Discus: Varnes – 85’5.5”
Girls 4x100m Relay Team: Avery, Cash, Manning, Waymon – 56.02sec
The team will need individual and corporate sponsorships to help them with the cost of a trip to the championships. If you or your business are interested in sponsoring an athlete, please contact Coach Isaacs at Wakulla Middle by phone or email.
