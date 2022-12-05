The Wakulla Middle School Lady Wildcats matched up against the Florida High Seminoles on Nov. 29 in Tallahassee.
A tough game was played by the Wildcats, but the team fell short of the win. Destiny Brannon was first to put points on the board, with an assist from McKey Nunn. Sophia Stolk was next to get a goal with a penalty kick. Jordyn Milligan and Sophia Sarkisian played aggressively, holding the FSUS defense to just three points.
Rayna Hamel was a superstar, stepping out of her role as a midfielder/forward to fill in as keeper. Final score was 2-3.
The girls matched up against West Gadsden for a second time this season on Nov. 30. Destiny Brannon was ready to get a goal and quickly scored in the first quarter. Sophia Stolk stepped up again with a penalty kick, scoring the Lady Wildcat’s second goal of the game. Rayna Hamel and Morghyn Milligan’s speed and perseverance kept pushing the momentum forward. Final score was 2-2.
The WMS Wildcats will play out their last week of soccer against Marianna and RMS. On Thursday, Dec. 8, eighth-graders from both Wakulla middle schools will be recognized for all they have contributed to their teams.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.