Christina Deibler’s entrepreneurship classes at Wakulla High School spent Valentine’s Day sharing love with their favorite local business owners. Students selected their favorite business in the community, conducted research to determine business owners, and then mailed their love notes with the reasons why they love their local business. More than 100 “love notes” were sent to 77 businesses in our area. The top three businesses in our area, according to these high school students, are: El Jalisco #1, Myra Jeans #2, and Donkey’s Bar and Grill #3 tied with 319 Nutrition #3. An Honorable Mention goes to Backwoods Mafia. Owner Landon Turner started his business in 2016 while he was a student at Wakulla High.
Wakulla High students show love to local businesses
