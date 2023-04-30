Wakulla High School teacher Jonathan Flagg was arrested on April 26 in connection to a suspicious incident at a Tallahassee Target.
Flagg has been placed on administrative leave. In a press release, Wakulla County School Board Executive Director of Human Resources Lori Sandgren said, “Johnathon Flagg, a Wakulla District employee has been arrested in Leon County for a non-school related offense. He has been placed on administrative leave until the next School Board meeting where further action may be recommended to the School Board.”
According to police reports, on March 17, a Tallahassee Police Department officer was dispatched to Target and contacted a woman who had been shopping for clothes. She told the officer she’d been trying on clothes in the changing room, and while putting her clothes back on, she looked up and saw a cell phone pointed at her as if it were capturing a video or picture. She told the officer that when she noticed the phone, the suspect, later identified as Flagg, immediately pulled the phone down. The woman exited her changing room and waited outside of the changing room in which the phone was being angled from. According to the report Flagg was observed exiting the stall but retreated back and shut the door when he saw the woman waiting for him. The woman left the changing area and waited in the main shopping area while keeping an eye on the changing area exit. While waiting, she saw Flagg exit the changing area, walk over to a nearby section, and then walk around the outer perimeter of the store before exiting to the parking lot. The woman notified a sales associate and then the Target Loss Prevention Officer James Manzi. While speaking to Manzi, the woman saw Flagg re-enter the store and was able to point Flagg out to Manzi.
Manzi pulled the footage caught by security cameras both inside and outside the store. The officer at the scene determined that Flagg entered the store at 4:19 p.m. and entered the changing rooms at 4:22 p.m. with a pair of shorts and a pair of jeans. Two minutes later, the woman was seen entering the changing room and then exited at 4:31 p.m. She remained in the area while using her phone and watching the changing room exit. At 4:34 p.m., Flagg was seen exiting the changing room area and walked to the men’s shorts section, where he appeared to be looking at shorts and checking the areas nearby. Flagg looked in the direction of the woman and stared for several seconds. When the woman looked down at her phone, Flagg began walking swiftly toward the back wall and around the long way to the exit of the store. In the parking lot, he entered his 2022 Toyota Camry bearing his Florida license plate. He exited his car with a small bag and re-entered the store. Flagg went to the customer service counter but left without making any purchases.
The TPD officer was able to make contact with Flagg at his residence based on the plate number caught on the security camera. According to the report, Flagg denied any use of his cell phone while in the changing rooms at Target. He told the TPD officer he needed the shorts for a cruise he was leaving for the following morning. Flagg’s phone was impounded as evidence. The affidavit noted the officers’ body worn camera footage showed Flagg manipulating the phone as he brought it from inside the house.
A search warrant for the cell phone was issued. The search didn’t return any evidence of photos or videos of the woman in the dressing room. The affidavit said, “It should be noted that there were not any recently deleted photos or videos in the phone.”
However, the activity of the camera registered events on the phone. The earliest event shows the phone connecting to Wi-Fi on March 15 at 8:23 p.m., and the last event was a Wi-Fi connection at 11:27 p.m. on March 17.
The probable cause affidavit said Flagg’s phone registered 20 camera events during the 15 minutes he was in the changing area and five camera events during the approximate 51 hours he was not in the changing room.
Detectives with TPD attempted to make contact with Flagg via phone, but he had changed his number. Detectives then responded to Flagg’s residence where they knocked on the door and rang the doorbell. They checked an open garage/structure on the property, calling out and looking through the open door from a distance, but they didn’t observe anyone inside. Because of lack of contact, the detectives left a business card on the front door and left the property.
That evening, detectives received a voicemail from Don Pumphrey, a criminal defense attorney, stating he was representing Flagg. Pumphrey told detectives Flagg would elect not to provide a statement to law enforcement.
Assistant State Attorney A. Callaway Scott reviewed and approved the probable cause affidavit on April 20, which included the following statement, “Based on the statement from the woman, the behaviors of the woman and Flagg, observed on security footage from Target, the admission from Flagg for being in the area at the time of the event, and the amount of camera use during the timeframe Flagg was in the changing rooms, it was determined Flagg, for his own amusement, entertainment, sexual arousal, or gratification, intentionally used an imaging device to secretly view, broadcast, or record a person, without her knowledge or consent, who was dressing, undressing, or privately exposing her body, at a place and time when she has a reasonable expectation of privacy.”
Circuit Court Judge Ashenafi Richardson determined the probable cause affidavit to be sufficient. Judge Richardson signed and issued an arrest warrant for Flagg on April 24. According to the arrest affidavit, Flagg turned himself in to Leon County Detention Facility two days later. The affidavit references Florida Statute 810.145 and lists the charge of “sex offense video voyeurism 19 yoa or older 1st offense.”
Flagg was granted supervised pretrial release, contingent upon him not to having any contact with the woman who was in the Target changing room, and he is to stay away from the Apalachee Parkway Target.
Flagg is an aerospace technology teacher and wrestling coach at WHS. As of May 1, he was still listed on the school website in the faculty and staff directory, under Career and Technical Education.
The next school board meeting is at 5:45 p.m. on May 15 in Room 106, 69 Arran Road, Crawfordville.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.