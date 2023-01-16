Wakulla High School’s Troupe 5036 Hosts Yard Sale Fundraiser

Join us from 8 a.m. to noon on Saturday, Jan. 21, at Palaver Tree Theatre for a huge yard sale! Students will set up their own booths and all proceeds will go toward their state competition fees.
The Florida State Thespian Competition is held in March in Tampa. WHS is sending 30 students to the competition where they will compete in both technical and performance events, attend workshops with theatre professionals, attend mainstage performances at the Tampa Theatre and Straz Center, and interact with thousands of other theatre students from across the state.
This experience costs $400 per participant, so come out and support these talented students!
