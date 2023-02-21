Wakulla High School Girls Weightlifting Team Places 3rd in District Competition

On Friday Jan. 27, the WHS Girls Weightlifting team traveled to Panama City Arnold to compete in the District Championship weightlifting meet. As a team, WHS place third overall.
Riley Davis and Makenna Schissler both placed first in their weight class, securing for themselves a spot in the Regional on Wednesday Feb. 1, in St. Augustine. The top six totals received a medal. The No. 1 lifter in each weight class was guaranteed a spot in the Regional meet and the five totals below No. 1 were put into a pool to determine if they made it into the Regional meet.
District medalists are: Makenna Schissler first place, Riley Davis first place, Sara Chambers second place, Vanessa Forman third place, Sydney Peddicord third place, Kaylee Walker fourth place, Kaydee Taylor fourth place, Ashlely Winkler fifth place, and Kathryn Taff sixth place.
The following athletes qualified for Regionals: Makenna Schissler, Riley Davis, Sara Chambers, Vanessa Forman, Sydney Peddicord, Kalyee Walker, Ashley Winkler, and Kaydee Taylor.
Regional medalists are: Sydney Peddicord, fourth place; and Makenna Schissler, sixth place.
The No. 1 lifter in the Region is guaranteed a spot in the State meet, and the nine totals under that lifter are put into a pool with the other three regions to determine State Qualifiers.
Sydney Peddicord qualified to the State Tournament on Feb. 18.
This year’s team worked extremely hard to get where they are and we had a very successful season. I have enjoyed watching these young ladies put in the work it takes to advance to the next level and to reach new goals each week in competitions.
