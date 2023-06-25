Brandi Stevens, 24, of Crawfordville is seeking funding for her latest short film project, PEARLS, that will begin filming in July 2023.
Brandi is a graduate of Wakulla County High School and the University of Miami with her B.S. in Film and Communications. It was at UM that she developed her passion for filmmaking. Her most recent short film, Impression, was an inaugural film for her independent film and television production company, Bee Street Productions, and was an official selection for the Atlanta Film Festival 2023 and was nominated for Best Georgia Short.
Fast forward to today, Brandi is working on her 3rd short film, PEARLS. She and her team have been working diligently over the course of several months to bring the concept of this film to the big screen but have reached a point where community donations and support are needed.
For those who don’t know, films that are not funded by a network or studio must accrue funding in one of three ways: crowdfunding, grants, or investments. By donating to this project, you are helping fund expenses not limited to, cast and crew, catering meals, camera gear, post-production, costumes, locations, travel, and lodging.
Independent film production is no easy feat and can only be done with the generosity and support of donors. Bee Street’s first film, Impression successfully crowdfunded $8.5k to be able to bring the project to life. Brandi and her team have a proven track record and knowledge of how to effectively use the funds raised to create a valuable project.
If you would like to donate to Wakulla’s own, Brandi Stevens’ film, PEARLS, visit www.indiegogo.com/projects/pearls.
