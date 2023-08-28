Weather Alert

This product covers eastern Florida panhandle, Florida Big Bend, southeastern Alabama and southwestern Georgia ...LIFE-THREATENING STORM SURGE AND DANGEROUS WINDS EXPECTED OVER THE FLORIDA BIG BEND... NEW INFORMATION --------------- * CHANGES TO WATCHES AND WARNINGS: - The Tropical Storm Warning and Hurricane Watch have been upgraded to a Hurricane Warning for Inland Wakulla and Leon - A Tropical Storm Warning has been issued for Decatur, Mitchell, Turner, and Worth * CURRENT WATCHES AND WARNINGS: - A Storm Surge Warning and Hurricane Warning are in effect for Coastal Dixie, Coastal Franklin, Coastal Jefferson, Coastal Taylor, and Coastal Wakulla - A Hurricane Warning is in effect for Brooks, Inland Dixie, Inland Jefferson, Inland Taylor, Inland Wakulla, Lafayette, Lanier, Leon, Lowndes, and Madison - A Tropical Storm Warning is in effect for Ben Hill, Berrien, Coastal Gulf, Colquitt, Cook, Decatur, Gadsden, Grady, Inland Franklin, Inland Gulf, Irwin, Liberty, Mitchell, Thomas, Tift, Turner, and Worth * STORM INFORMATION: - About 350 miles south of Apalachicola or about 380 miles south of St Marks - 24.6N 84.8W - Storm Intensity 85 mph - Movement North or 5 degrees at 14 mph SITUATION OVERVIEW ------------------ Preparations in advance of Hurricane Idalia need to be rushed to completion by sunset this evening. Hurricane Idalia continued to strengthen this morning. At 11 AM EDT, the center of Idalia was located over the southeast Gulf of Mexico about 380 miles south of Saint Marks Florida. Idalia is moving to the north at 14 mph. Idalia now has top sustained winds of 85 mph. Idalia will rapidly strengthen today, and strengthening is expected all the way up to landfall. Idalia is expected to be a major hurricane at landfall along the Big Bend Coast on Wednesday. To put this into historical context, there are NO major hurricanes in the historical dataset going back to 1851 that have tracked into Apalachee Bay. This has the makings of an unprecedented event for this part of the state. Your final preparations need to be finished before sunset this evening. If you have been ordered to evacuate, leave today before sunset. Conditions will rapidly deteriorate late tonight and Wednesday morning. Life-threatening storm surge is expected around the shores of Apalachee Bay. Storm surge will be highly dependent on the storm track, with the highest surge values along and to the right of where the center makes landfall. Storm surge could start to build as soon as this afternoon, with peak surge values coming tonight and Wednesday. A Storm Surge Warning is in effect from Indian Pass to the Suwannee River for the danger of life threatening inundation from rising water moving inland. Storm surge inundation above normally dry ground could reach the following heights, if the peak surge occurs with high tide: 1 to 3 feet from Mexico Beach to Indian Pass, 3 to 5 feet from Indian Pass to Carrabelle, 4 to 7 feet from Carrabelle to the mouth of the Ochlockonee River, 6 to 9 feet from the Ochlockonee River to the Aucilla River, and 10 to 15 feet from the Aucilla River to the Suwannee River. The deepest water will occur along the immediate coast, where the surge will be accompanied by large and dangerous waves. Hurricane conditions are expected in the Florida Big Bend, where residents need to prepare for a major hurricane with sustained winds over 110 mph. A Hurricane Warning is in effect from Indian Pass to the Suwannee River, plus inland portions of the Florida Big Bend and the I-75 corridor of far south Georgia. A Tropical Storm Warning is in effect from Mexico Beach to Indian Pass, plus inland portions of Southwest Georgia as far northwest as Bainbridge, Camilla, and Sylvester. Tropical storm force winds are most likely to arrive along the coast after midnight tonight, though brief increases to tropical storm force in rain bands are possible starting early this evening. Preparations for Idalia need to be completed before sunset. Expect downed trees and powerlines, possibly widespread in the Big Bend region, with prolonged power outages possible. Ensure you have enough supplies to last for several days. Rainfall amounts will be heaviest along and east of the track of Idalia, especially in the eastern Florida Big Bend, where 5 to 8 inches of rain are forecast, with isolated higher amounts possible. This could lead to life threatening flash flooding. A Flood Watch is in effect from Gulf County, FL to Lee County, GA and all points eastward. River flooding is possible in the Ochlockonee and Aucilla basins, but fast forward motion of the storms will keep river flooding minor. Several tornadoes are possible in the outer rain bands starting tonight and continuing into Wednesday. This will primarily be north and east of the center. Life-threatening rip currents and high surf are expected along all beaches for at least the next couple days, well away from and following the center. Everyone needs to stay out of the water. POTENTIAL IMPACTS ----------------- * SURGE: Protect against life-threatening surge having possible catastrophic impacts across the coastal Big Bend of Florida. Potential impacts in this area include: - Widespread deep inundation, with storm surge flooding greatly accentuated by powerful battering waves. Structural damage to buildings, with many washing away. Damage greatly compounded from considerable floating debris. Locations may be uninhabitable for an extended period. - Near-shore escape routes and secondary roads washed out or severely flooded. Flood control systems and barriers may become stressed. - Extreme beach erosion. New shoreline cuts possible. - Massive damage to marinas, docks, boardwalks, and piers. Numerous small craft broken away from moorings with many lifted onshore and stranded. Elsewhere across eastern Florida panhandle, Florida Big Bend, southeastern Alabama and southwestern Georgia, little to no surge impact is anticipated. * WIND: Protect against life-threatening wind having possible devastating impacts across the Florida Big Bend and south-central Georgia. Potential impacts in this area include: - Structural damage to sturdy buildings, some with complete roof and wall failures. Complete destruction of mobile homes. Damage greatly accentuated by large airborne projectiles. Locations may be uninhabitable for weeks or months. - Numerous large trees snapped or uprooted along with fences and roadway signs blown over. - Many roads impassable from large debris, and more within urban or heavily wooded places. Many bridges, causeways, and access routes impassable. - Widespread power and communications outages. * FLOODING RAIN: Protect against life-threatening rainfall flooding having possible extensive impacts across the Florida Big Bend and Southwest Georgia. Potential impacts include: - Major rainfall flooding may prompt many evacuations and rescues. - Rivers and tributaries may rapidly overflow their banks in multiple places. Small streams, creeks, and ditches may become dangerous rivers. Flood control systems and barriers may become stressed. - Flood waters can enter many structures within multiple communities, some structures becoming uninhabitable or washed away. Many places where flood waters may cover escape routes. Streets and parking lots become rivers of moving water with underpasses submerged. Driving conditions become dangerous. Many road and bridge closures with some weakened or washed out. * TORNADOES: Protect against a dangerous tornado event having possible significant impacts across the Florida Big Bend and the I-75 corridor of south Georgia. Potential impacts include: - The occurrence of scattered tornadoes can hinder the execution of emergency plans during tropical events. - Several places may experience tornado damage with a few spots of considerable damage, power loss, and communications failures. - Locations could realize roofs torn off frame houses, mobile homes demolished, boxcars overturned, large trees snapped or uprooted, vehicles tumbled, and small boats tossed about. Dangerous projectiles can add to the toll. Elsewhere across eastern Florida panhandle and southeastern Alabama, little to no impact is anticipated. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS ---------------------------------- * EVACUATIONS: Listen to local official for recommended preparedness actions, including possible evacuation. If ordered to evacuate, do so immediately. For those not under evacuation orders, assess the risk from wind, falling trees, and flooding at your location. If you decide to move, relocate to a safer location nearby. If you do not relocate, help keep roadways open for those under evacuation orders. If evacuating, leave with a destination in mind and allow extra time to get there. Take your emergency supplies kit. Gas up your vehicle ahead of time. Let others know where you are going prior to departure. Secure loose items and pets in the car, and avoid distracted driving. If evacuating, follow designated evacuation routes. Seek traffic information on roadway signs, the radio, and from official sources. * OTHER PREPAREDNESS INFORMATION: Now is the time to complete all preparations to protect life and property in accordance with your emergency plan. Ensure you are in a safe location before the onset of strong winds or possible flooding. If you are relocating to safe shelter, leave as early as possible. Allow extra time to reach your destination. Many roads and bridges will be closed once strong winds arrive. Check the latest weather forecast before departing and drive with caution. If heading to a community shelter, become familiar with the shelter rules before arrival, especially if you have special needs or have pets. Take essential items with you from your Emergency Supplies Kit. Failure to adequately shelter may result in serious injury or loss of life. Always heed the advice of local officials and comply with any orders that are issued. Remember, during the storm 9 1 1 Emergency Services may not be able to immediately respond if conditions are unsafe. This should be a big factor in your decision making. Keep cell phones well charged. Cell phone chargers for automobiles can be helpful, but be aware of your risk for deadly carbon monoxide poisoning if your car is left idling in a garage or other poorly ventilated area. If you are a visitor, be sure to know the name of the city in which you are staying and the name of the county in which it resides. Listen for these locations in local news updates. Pay attention for instructions from local authorities. Storm surge is the leading killer associated with tropical storms and hurricanes. Make sure you are in a safe area away from the surge zone. Even if you are not in a surge-prone area, you could find yourself cutoff by flood waters during and after the storm. Heed evacuation orders issued by the local authorities. If in a place that is vulnerable to high wind, such as near large trees, a manufactured home, upper floors of a high-rise building, or on a boat, consider moving to a safer shelter before the onset of strong winds or flooding. A boat is no place to ride out a hurricane. Closely monitor weather.gov, NOAA Weather radio or local news outlets for official storm information. Be ready to adapt to possible changes to the forecast. Ensure you have multiple ways to receive weather warnings. * ADDITIONAL SOURCES OF INFORMATION: - For information on appropriate preparations see ready.gov - For additional disaster preparedness information see redcross.org NEXT UPDATE ----------- The next local statement will be issued by the National Weather Service in Tallahassee FL around 6 PM EDT, or sooner if conditions warrant.