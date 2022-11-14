Wakulla falls to Pensacola Catholic in Playoffs

The Wakulla War Eagles saw their season come to an end Friday, Nov. 11, at the hands of Pensacola Catholic, 45-21, in the 2S State Playoffs.
“It’s not the finish we wanted, but I’m still very proud of this football team,” War Eagle Head Coach Scott Klees said after the game. The War Eagles started the game strong with an interception from Sophomore DB Jeremiah Thomas that led to a Wakulla touchdown by Senior RB Xavier Blake. From there it was all Pensacola Catholic on both sides of the football.
The Crusaders quickly jumped out to a 20-7 advantage over the War Eagles with a balanced offensive attack led by Sophomore RB CJ Nettles. Wakulla found the endzone again late in the second half with a 50-yard touchdown run by Jeremiah Thomas cutting the Crusader lead to just six. Pensacola Catholic responded with a 30-yard touchdown of their own before the half to extend their advantage to 27-14.
In hopes of an offensive spark in the second half, Coach Klees sent QB Haden Klees into the ball game for his first game action since suffering a collarbone injury against Taylor County. Klees wasted little time picking up where he left off, finding WR Samron Brinson in the endzone for a touchdown, closing the gap on the Crusaders. It was all Pensacola Catholic from that point on. The Crusader defense was dominant the rest of the game, suffocating the War Eagles at the line of scrimmage. What could have gone wrong for Wakulla in the second half did: blown coverages leading to wide open scores, muffed punt in the endzone resulting in a safety, and Pensacola Catholic RB CJ Nettles showing why he is one of the most dominant players in the state.
Head Coach Scott Klees was most disappointed for his seniors after the game: “They’ve given everything they had for four years to make this program better, and I’m sorry we couldn’t get a win for them to extend their season.”
The War Eagles will lose two of their main contributors from this year in DE Todd Williams and RB Xavier Blake. Blake and Williams played major roles in the success for the War Eagles this season. On 163 carries, Xavier Blake racked up 1228 rushing yards (7.5 yds/carry) and 8 touchdowns. Todd Williams was extremely dominant off the end leading the team with 13 sacks on the season.
