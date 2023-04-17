On April 12, the Wakulla Economic Development Council (EDC) showcased Opportunity Park to community members who may be interested in leasing or purchasing commercial property.
Opportunity Park is an industrial park, located less than 15 miles south of Tallahassee – just a 20-minute commute from Tallahassee and a 15-minute drive from the heart of Crawfordville. The industrial park has over 240 available acres for lease or purchase and a multitude of opportunities and desirable qualities. Lot sizes are set to a minimum of 5 acres, and $20,000 to $25,000/acre, depending on the total parcel location. With build-to-suit structure pricing and broker incentives, Opportunity Park is a convenient and feasible option for industrial-focused clientele.
Opportunity Park came to be in April of 1993 after the Developer submitted a report to the Wakulla Board of County Commissioners (BOCC) on March 19, 1993. The report requested a Comprehensive Plan Map Amendment to change the Future Land Use Map designation from Agriculture 1 (AG-1) to Industrial and a change of Zoning Classification from Agriculture to Planned Unit Development (PUD). The Developer received approval from the BOCC on April 19, 1993.
thirty years later, Opportunity Park has the utility access and infrastructure foundation required to support industry. The 240 acres are within site of potable water, sanitary sewer, electricity, and internet access. Proposed industrial uses for the park include assembly and manufacturing uses, warehouses and distribution facilities, research and development laboratories, office space and effluent disposal. Meat and poultry processing and packaging facilities, feed lots, breweries, power plants, chemical manufacturing and reprocessing, battery reprocessing, motor vehicle cleaning and servicing, nuclear and toxic waste storage, treatment or disposal, and medical waste incinerator facilities are all uses restricted in the industrial park. The EDC has taken into account
Those interested in Opportunity Park will go through an approval process. The first step of the approval process is to submit a Site Plan to the Development Review Committee (DRC). The DRC consists of 6 members: Developer or Developer’s representative; County Planning Director; Chairman of the Wakulla County Industrial Development Authority; Developer’s Consulting Land Planner; Chairman of the Wakulla County Board of County Commissioners; and President, Wakulla County Chamber of Commerce. Upon approval from the DRC, the second step is to submit building plans to the Building Department for permitting. Throughout this process, the DRC isn’t required to hold any public meetings.
With the continuing growth in Wakulla, could Opportunity Park be the answer? It could give residents more opportunity to explore industry-focused careers, while also boosting Wakulla’s economy as residents wouldn’t have to drive into Leon County for work. According to Data USA, employees in Wakulla County, FL have a longer commute time (31.2 minutes) than the normal U.S. worker (26.9 minutes). With Opportunity Park being 15 minutes from Crawfordville, commute time for some residents could be cut in half.
