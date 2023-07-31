The Wakulla County Senior Citizens Council, Inc. has selected Lara Edwards as its new Director, bringing fresh leadership to the organization responsible for running the Wakulla County Senior Center. The center, funded through the Older Americans Act, provides comprehensive services to older adults, ranging from hot lunches and recreational activities to social interactions, elder fraud prevention seminars, healthcare counseling, and more.
The Wakulla County Senior Center has been a vital resource for the community, offering a diverse array of services, including meal services, in-home healthcare, take n bake meals, and transportation options. The center’s drivers not only provide transportation to seniors but also extend their services to the wider public, facilitating access to doctor appointments, grocery runs, and other essential trips for those without transportation means. Furthermore, the center oversees Before and After School Programs in several elementary and middle schools in Wakulla County.
Lara Edwards, also serving as the Mayor of Sopchoppy, assumes her new role as Director with a wealth of experience in handling grants, funding, fundraising, and municipal affairs. Having held the mayoral position since 2016, Edwards is the longest-standing female mayor Sopchoppy has ever seen. Her tenure as Mayor has equipped her with valuable expertise, essential for spearheading the Senior Citizens Council’s growth in the face of an expanding population and an increasing number of seniors seeking support in Wakulla County.
Prior to her appointment, Edwards worked with the Florida State University Foundation, honing her skills in managing finances, grants, and fundraising initiatives. As a long-time resident of Sopchoppy, Edwards expressed her delight in transitioning to a more local setting for her work, emphasizing her dedication to serving the Wakulla County community.
Edwards’s upbringing in various locations due to her father’s military service eventually led her to Sopchoppy. Drawn to the area’s comforting atmosphere and the reminiscent feeling of her childhood near the Panama Canal, Edwards is content with her family’s life amidst nature, surrounded by ducks, goats, chickens, a pot-belly pig, a cat, and a dog.
Since assuming the position of Director at the Senior Center, Edwards has shown great enthusiasm for her new responsibilities. Within just three weeks, she has become an integral part of the Senior Center family and team, and she envisions bringing about positive changes to enhance the well-being of the seniors they serve.
Among her immediate plans, Edwards aims to incorporate regular scheduled physical activities, such as yoga and dance, into the Senior Center’s daily routines. She also envisions organizing field trips and outings for seniors, offering them opportunities to explore and participate in local events and festivals, enriching their lives through new experiences.
Edwards conveyed her deep appreciation for the opportunity to lead the Senior Citizens Council, recognizing it as a blessing to work alongside a caring and productive team.
“I’m incredibly grateful. It is such a blessing to join this family and I’m excited to work with our seniors, our staff, our Board and donors, along with the State of Florida to better improve our services and community,” said Edwards.
In light of Lara Edwards’s appointment, the Wakulla County Senior Citizens Council is set to embark on an exciting journey, with the potential to make a positive impact on the lives of the county’s older adults and foster a stronger sense of community within Wakulla County.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.