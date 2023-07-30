As the new academic year approaches, students and parents are eagerly awaiting the Open House events to get a glimpse of their respective schools, meet teachers, and discover the exciting opportunities that await them. Here’s a breakdown of the Open House schedule for the upcoming school year:
WEC Pre-K
Date: Tuesday, August 8
Time: 4 to 6 p.m.
Elementary Schools & MES PreK
Date: Tuesday, August 8
Time: 4:30 to 6:30 p.m.
Middle Schools
Date: Monday, August 7
Time: 4:30 to 6:30 p.m.
High School – New Enrollees/9th & 10th Graders
Date: Monday, August 7
Time: 5 to 7 p.m.
High School – 11th & 12th Graders
Date: Tuesday, August 8
Time: 2 to 3:30 p.m.
For high school students, schedules will be released through the Focus platform on Monday, August 7, at 4:30 p.m. Make sure to check Focus to stay updated on your classes and teachers.
Mark your calendars and make sure to attend your school’s Open House event. It’s a chance to get a head start on a successful school year, filled with new experiences, growth, and academic achievements.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.