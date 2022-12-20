Wakulla County Schools recently announced the 2023 Wakulla County School-Level Teachers of the Year. Teachers were presented with gifts and cheered on by their students and colleagues as each received a visit from Superintendent Bobby Pearce and Assistant Superintendent Sunny Chancy.
The eight Teachers of the Year for 2023 are: Lesley Jamison representing the District Office; Kelly Tomberlin for Crawfordville Elementary School; Shari Smith for Medart Elementary School; Kristen Cason for Riversink Elementary School; Marsha Dixon for Shadeville Elementary School; William Taylor for Riversprings Middle School; Lindsey Perez for Wakulla Middle School; and Krissy Sanchez for Wakulla High School.
Lesley Jamison
Lesley Jamison of Wakulla County Schools has 11 years of teaching experience and has been in her current role for two. Jamison holds a bachelor’s degree, is currently pursuing a Master’s in Educational Leadership and is certified in English grades 6-12 with Reading endorsement.
“Effective teaching is about understanding the needs of the students. An effective teacher has excellent content knowledge and learns how to best convey that set of knowledge and skills so that it reaches the different learning styles of every student. In addition, it is important to create a positive learning environment where all students have the opportunity to feel successful while also engaging in rigorous academic challenges. While data analysis should be a driving factor in every teacher’s classroom, an effective teacher recognizes the importance of being caring and compassionate to every student’s individual needs.
Jamison has been a Kagan Coach, Teacher Coach, and SAC Chair as well as school-level teacher of the year during 2018-2019 at Riversprings Middle School.
Kelly Tomberlin
Kelly Tomberlin of Crawfordville Elementary is currently Associate Dean and has 10 years of teaching experience in Florida; this is her first year in her current position. Tomberlin has a bachelor’s degree in Elementary Education from Flagler College and is both ESOL and Reading endorsed.
Tomberlin said of effective teaching, “I believe that as an educator it is our job that students feel welcomed, comfortable, and cared for while they are with us. Every child learns in a different way, and it is crucial that we use differentiated instruction to meet the needs of all students in order for them to be successful. Effective teaching requires one to be a team player, collaborate with others, and know that there is always room to grow.
Tomberlin currently serves as a TEACH trainer and is Chairperson for Crawfordville Elementary’s Boosterthon.
Shari Smith
Shari Smith teaches first-grade at Medart Elementary School. She has 14 years of teaching experience, using her Bachelor of Arts degree from Flagler College, and maintains endorsements in Reading, Gifted, and ESOL (English for Speakers of Other Languages).
“An effective teacher is one who creates an engaging and challenging learning environment for all. She/he recognizes that children learn differently and with the appropriate guidance, all students can achieve success. This person creates an environment that fosters compassion and respect for all and instills a love for learning. Finally, an effective educator recognizes the need for professional growth and personal reflection to perfect their craft,” says Smith.
Smith demonstrates leadership as Student Council Sponsor, Teacher Coach, and as a Mentor Teacher at Medart Elementary.
Kristen Cason
Kristen Cason of Riversink Elementary has been teaching for 29 years, with 19 years’ teaching experience in Florida and is currently teaching first grade. Cason holds a bachelor’s degree in ESE and a Master’s in Elementary Education with an emphasis on reading.
“I believe that my role as a teacher is to instill a love of learning for my students. It is my role as a teacher to understand that all of my students are unique and learn differently. We need to know what helps our students learn in the classroom and give them those opportunities to be successful.”
Cason helps by demonstrating leadership at Riversink Elementary as a Team Lead, Mentor Teacher, and Wellness Coach.
Marsha Dixon
Marsha Dixon has been with Shadeville Elementary as a fourth-grade teacher for nine years, and this is her 10th year teaching. Dixon has a Bachelor’s in Elementary Education from Flagler College. She is both Reading and ESOL endorsed.
Dixon says, “I believe my role as an elementary school teacher is to nurture and encourage the lifelong learning of each one of my students. I can do this by having classroom discussions, hands-on activities, and a sprinkle of humor along the way.”
Dixon is currently Team Lead for the fourth grade, is the Sunshine Committee Lead, and was Shadeville’s Teacher of the Month January 2021.
William Taylor
William Taylor is currently a seventh-grade teacher at Riversprings Middle School. He has 22 years’ of teaching experience and has been in his current position at Wakulla County Schools during that time. Taylor holds a Bachelor’s in History and Social Science Education from Florida State University.
He shared these thoughts on his teaching career: “Having taught for 22 years now, I have boiled my philosophy of teaching down to a few maxims: Strive to be and expert in your field; trust and respect your coworkers, help when you can; be willing to let a child’s curiosity lead them down paths that were never anticipated; make your classroom a safe, inviting, and fun place to spend time; and take nothing personal, that child is not upset with you, let it go, forgive.”
Taylor is currently a Lead Teacher and Teacher Coach and has previously served as a Mentor Teacher for the Bears.
Lindsey Perez
Lindsey Perez of Wakulla Middle School has 11 years of teaching experience and is currently teaching sixth grade. Perez holds a Bachelor of Arts in Elementary Education and is both Reading and ESOL endorsed.
Perez noted that “Effective teaching is having high expectations for all students. This can be accomplished with consistency, positive feedback, and motivation. Similarly, strong classroom management and developing interpersonal connections allows the student-teacher relationship to flourish. My goal is to assist students to be successful and attain a sense of self confidence. Giving students the tools to reach academic and personal goals in and out of the classroom permits pupils to develop productive and successful lives.”
Perez leads at Wakulla Middle School, she is a Teacher Coach, Mentor Teacher, and was an FLDOE High Impact Teacher in both 2016 and 2017.
Krissy Sanchez
Krissy Sanchez is in her sixth year as Wakulla High School’s Theatre instructor and her 11th year teaching. Sanchez has a Bachelor’s in Theatre and is certified in Theatre Education and Pre-K through Third Grade as well.
“Fun and creativity should never be overlooked when it comes to teaching,” she said. “I think we often get so caught up in scores and standards that we sometimes forget about everything else our students deal with in their daily lives. We must make an effort to make school one of the positive experiences rather than just another stressful one. I think it’s important for teachers to connect with their students as people rather than just as part of their class. That accompanied with excitement and passion for what you teach is sure to provide success for your students both academically and emotionally.”
Sanchez leads and enriches at Wakulla High School. She is Dramatis Personae Troupe Sponsor, Wakulla County Coalition of the Arts President, and District One Thespians Scholarship Chair.
District award
These eight teachers serve as candidates for Wakulla County’s 2023 District Teacher of the Year.
A qualified panel of judges from outside of our district rates a written packet and an interview from each teacher.
The selected 2023 Wakulla County District Teacher of the Year then competes with the other 71 districts’ Teachers of the Year for the Florida Teacher of the Year award in the summer.
