Debbie Pierotti is Wakulla County Schools Transportation Employee of the Month. Pierotti is currently a school bus driver for Wakulla County Schools. She has previous experience as a bus attendant and in communications. She came to Wakulla County Schools in 1987 to drive the Smith Creek route close to her home and initially served the Sopchoppy Elementary School.
Pierotti commented on being a bus driver, saying “I enjoy the children, they really touch my heart when they enjoy riding the bus and want to tell me about their day at school.”
Transportation Coordinator Patricia Jones was enthusiastic in her recognition of Pierotti, “It is my pleasure to recognize Ms. Debbie Pierotti as employee of the month. Debbie, with her many years of experience, brings each day an attitude of patience, dedication and a care for her students that does not go unnoticed. Her ability to communicate with parents and the students she transports is very impressive. While watching the video of the recent bus accident that Debbie was involved in, she immediately took control of what was happening inside the bus with her students. She was concerned for each student, hugging each one and reassuring them that everything was going to be ok. Her dedication to the children and Wakulla County School System makes Ms. Debbie worthy of this award. Also, Debbie has helped this year transport the after-school program students from Medart, which has been a tremendous help.”
