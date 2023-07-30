Wakulla County Schools has announced the pricing guide for breakfast and lunch meals at Wakulla High and Middle Schools for the 2023-2024 school year.
WCS will offer free breakfast and lunch at the elementary schools only. The secondary schools will be free, reduced, and paid. Parents can fill out an application to determine if their students qualify for free or reduced meal.
To fill out the application, please visit myschoolapps.com or find a paper application Wakulla Middle School, Riversprings Middle School or Wakulla High School open house.
Wakulla High and Middle Schools Lunch Pricing:
Breakfast: $1.95
Lunch: $2.95
Pre-K, Elementary Schools, and WI:
Breakfast: Free
Lunch: Free
For questions or concerns about meal services at Wakulla County Schools contact Kathleen Newton at (850) 926-0065 Ext. 9521. You may qualify for certain assistance programs, so don’t hesitate to reach out and explore the options available.
