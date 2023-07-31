Wakulla County Public Schools:

Crawfordville Elementary School

379 Arran Rd, Crawfordville

Phone: 850-926-3641

ces.wakullaschooldistrict.org

Medart Elementary School

2558 Coastal Hwy, Crawfordville

Phone: 850-962-4881

mes.wakullaschooldistrict.org

Shadeville Elementary School

45 Warrior Way, Crawfordville

Phone: 850-926-7155

ses.wakullaschooldistrict.org

Riversink Elementary School

530 Lonnie Raker Lane, Crawfordville

Phone: 850-926-2664

res.wakullaschooldistrict.org

Riversprings Middle School

800 Spring Creek Hwy, Crawfordville

Phone: 850-926-2300

rms.wakullaschooldistrict.org

Wakulla Middle School

22 Jean Drive, Crawfordville

Phone: 850-926-7143

wms.wakullaschooldistrict.org

Wakulla High School

3237 Coastal Hwy Crawfordville

Phone: 850-926-7125

whs.wakullaschooldistrict.org

Focus App:

The WCSB FOCUS app is live. It can be accessed from the district’s FOCUS webpage. Parents, teachers, and students can download it for easy access to grades, attendance, school, and district information. To log in, use your FOCUS login as if you were logging in to FOCUS on a computer.

Katherine Lilly can be reached at klilly@thewakullanews.com.

