Wakulla County Public Schools:
Crawfordville Elementary School
379 Arran Rd, Crawfordville
Phone: 850-926-3641
Medart Elementary School
2558 Coastal Hwy, Crawfordville
Phone: 850-962-4881
Shadeville Elementary School
45 Warrior Way, Crawfordville
Phone: 850-926-7155
Riversink Elementary School
530 Lonnie Raker Lane, Crawfordville
Phone: 850-926-2664
Riversprings Middle School
800 Spring Creek Hwy, Crawfordville
Phone: 850-926-2300
Wakulla Middle School
22 Jean Drive, Crawfordville
Phone: 850-926-7143
Wakulla High School
3237 Coastal Hwy Crawfordville
Phone: 850-926-7125
Focus App:
The WCSB FOCUS app is live. It can be accessed from the district’s FOCUS webpage. Parents, teachers, and students can download it for easy access to grades, attendance, school, and district information. To log in, use your FOCUS login as if you were logging in to FOCUS on a computer.
