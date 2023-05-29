While on patrol around Piney Island in Wakulla County a Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission (FWC) officer observed a vessel operator casting a large seine net.
The net measured 8,801.5 square feet and had pockets sewn into it. In Florida waters, it is illegal to have a net larger than 500 square feet.
The officer conducted a resource inspection while the net was still in the water.
The net contained two diamondback terrapins, a 30-inch spotted sea trout, a black drum and several catfish.
All the fish and turtles were released back to the water alive.
“This was a great case made by our officer,” said FWC Capt. Charlie Wood. “Cases like this protect the valuable marine resources that help keep Wakulla County a great fishing destination.”
Dylan Spears Clark, 31 of Crawfordville, was charged with three third-degree felonies and four misdemeanors pertaining to the possession, use, size and placement of the net.
For statute information pertaining to net fishing in Florida, visit FLrules.org.
