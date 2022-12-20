Wakulla County hosts Florida Association of Counties staffers

The Wakulla County Public Information Office recently hosted professional staff from the Florida Association of Counties (FAC) for an immersion visit. FAC staff visited to gain a greater understanding of Wakulla’s rural county government.
“We are thankful for the honor to host FAC staff and introduce them to the structure and operations of Wakulla County’s local government,” said Public Information Officer Kinsey Miller. “The dedication and hard work of our department directors, staff, and elected officials made this educational day a possibility and success.”
FAC staff had the opportunity to hear from County Administrator David Edwards, Commissioners Ralph Thomas and Quincee Messersmith, Clerk of Court Greg James, Planning & Community Development Director Somer Pell, Intergovernmental Affairs Director Michelle Metcalf, City of Sopchoppy Mayor Lara Edwards, Public Information Officer Kinsey Miller, and Public Relations Specialist Elizabeth Hughes. Topics discussed ranged from budgeting and the importance of grants for a rural county to understanding flood zones in Wakulla County, and much more.
In addition to the presentations from Wakulla County officials, ESG Operations Project Manager Ned Nobles toured FAC staff around the Otter Creek Wastewater Reclamation Facility. During the tour, the group learned the process by which wastewater is treated to advanced wastewater treatment standards and then used to recharge Wakulla Springs and our local aquifer.
Commissioner Ralph Thomas said, “Every day, FAC advocates on behalf of counties. They tackle issues that are critical to small and large counties. It was a pleasure sharing Wakulla County with their entire team!”
For information about Wakulla County’s departments and offices, visit MyWakulla.com.
