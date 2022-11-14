The Wakulla County Ducks Unlimited Chapter was recently recognized by Ducks Unlimited in the latest November/December magazine edition for “Reaching New Heights.” The local chapter was recognized for holding the largest North Florida event that took place in March 2022.
The magazine states, “under the leadership of co-chairs, Sara Clark and April Posey, the committee hosted more than 500 attendees and raised more than $120,000.00 for the DU conservation mission.” Co-chair Sara Clark was recognized earlier in the year as the North Florida Chairman of the Year for 2021-22.
Sara says, “The chairman of the year award really goes to my outstanding co-chair (and the previous Chair) April Fender-Posey and to the dedicated previous Chairman for more than 10 years, Tara C Sanders, who paved the way for the foundation our Chapter has today. Having one of the largest events in North Florida is a huge accomplishment, and it wouldn’t be a success without a good foundation and our committee.”
Following their March success, the local chapter had their annual fall event Friday, Oct. 28, the Fire & Ice Oyster Bash. The event was held at Skybox, and local oysters were supplied by Oyster Boss Oyster Company. Purchased ticket holders were entered to win raffle drawings for prizes such as guns, coolers, custom corn hole boards and more. It was a great success and the local chapter was able to meet their fundraising goal.
The DU committee announced their annual spring event for Saturday, March 11, 2023. Two weeks earlier than their long standing last Saturday of March due to requests to move it away from Spring Break week. Details of the event will be announced in the New Year. Based on the events in 2022, you won’t want to miss 2023! For information on the Wakulla County Ducks Unlimited Chapter, how to donate or sponsorship opportunities for the events, can contact the local chapter at Wakulladu@gmail.com or 850-510-4897.
