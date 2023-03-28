The Wakulla County Charter Review Commission will meet at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday, April 4, at the Wakulla County Community Center (St. Marks Room), 322 Shadeville Highway, Crawfordville. For information, call 850-926-0919.
The Wakulla County’s charter spells out the powers, duties and structures of government. The charter and other informational documents can be obtained on the county’s website. The Charter Review Commission is tasked with reviewing the county charter and providing the Wakulla County Commission with recommendations for amendment, revision or repeal, or no amendment, revision or repeal. These meetings are open to the public and encourage citizen participation. If you are not able to attend the meeting, you can email comments to CharterReview Commission@mywakulla.com.
If a person decides to appeal any decision made by the board, agency, or commission with respect to any matter considered at such meeting or hearing, he or she will need a record of the proceedings, and that, for such purpose, he or she may need to ensure that a verbatim record of the proceedings is made, which record includes the testimony and evidence upon which the appeal is to be based.
