Governor DeSantis recently awarded Wakulla County two grants totaling more than $12 million through the Department of Environmental Protection’s (DEP) Wastewater Grant Program to protect the aquifer and Wakulla Springs.
Once finalized, the grants will fund the construction of improvements and additional capacity at the Otter Creek Wastewater Treatment Facility. The projects will enhance the facility’s advanced wastewater treatment capabilities and enable the county to expand its sewer system, reducing nutrient pollution via septic systems.
“Wakulla County is thankful for the State of Florida’s continued support and investment in protecting our aquifer and springs,” said County Administrator David Edwards. “This funding marks a significant milestone in our plans to improve wastewater infrastructure throughout our community and protect our natural resources.”
The Wastewater Grant Program helps fund wastewater infrastructure projects that construct, upgrade, or expand wastewater treatment facilities to provide advanced waste treatment and projects to upgrade or convert traditional septic systems.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.