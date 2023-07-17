Wakulla Community Theater, which was started in 1991, will be performing “Grease” this fall, November 2-5, at the Historic Sopchoppy Auditorium.
If you would like to participate in what will be a very fun and exciting adventure, auditions will be held on August 1 and 3 (come either night) at the Sopchoppy Auditorium. Auditions will begin both nights at 7 p.m. Portions of the script will be provided, and actors will be asked to read from the script and perform a short song of choice (it doesn’t have to be from “Grease”; “Happy Birthday” works fine!).
As a sixteen-year-old girl, the movie “Grease” was an absolute dream! Most kids my age already loved watching “Happy Days,” which first aired in 1974 and was set in the 1950s and later the 1960s. The stage version of “Grease” first premiered in 1971, and the movie came to local theaters in 1978. We all adored Olivia Newton-John as Sandy and fell in love with John Travolta, who played the bad boy, Danny.
The story is about two teenagers, Sandy and Danny, who have a summertime romance, not knowing that they will both be seniors at Rydell High in the fall of 1958. Danny has an image to uphold and doesn’t want the Burger Palace Boys (his gang) to know how much he cares for Sandy. At the same time, Sandy is confused by his behavior and tries to make friends with the tough girl group, The Pink Ladies. Much more goes on in the storyline, but basically, all is good in the end, and – spoiler alert – they live happily ever after.
The musical and the movie are very much the same, with only a few scenes that are different. Some scenes from the musical are not in the movie version, and vice versa. There are also four songs that are not in the musical but were written for the movie: “Grease,” “Sandy,” “Hopelessly Devoted to You,” and “You’re the One That I Want.” These songs are not part of the stage version but were written specifically for the 1978 movie. The WCT directors and crew are anxiously awaiting word from Concord Theatricals to see if they will be able to incorporate the four movie songs into their stage version.
We have a Facebook Page (Wakulla Community Theater) and an Instagram account (@wakulla_ community_theater) to help keep you updated. For more information, please call Nancy Commander at 850-570-5463 or Mina Sutton at 850-879-0513.
