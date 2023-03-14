Wakulla County Commissioners voted unanimously at their March meeting to draft a letter in opposition to a bill introduced in the Florida House related to local water policies.
Commissioner Chuck Hess voiced his objection to House Bill 1197 during the time for individual commissioners to make comments.
He said he believes the Wakulla County Commission should officially oppose the bill and send the letter of opposition to the county’s legislative delegation because the bill would prohibit in most instances counties from enacting any water quality protections above and beyond those required by the state.
The bill description relating to land and water management reads: “Prohibits counties & municipalities from adopting laws, regulations, rules, or policies relating to water quality or quantity, pollution control, discharge prevention or removal, or wetlands & preempts such regulation to the state; requires DEP to notify CFO of certain violations; requires CFO to withhold certain funds; repeals provisions relating to land management review teams.”
County staff will draft the letter. Commissioner Chair Ralph Thomas recommended that the letter be short and simple, “and then we’ll be on the record.”
He said with the county’s ad valorem tax revenue at about $12 million and a budget of about $200 million, the county could be impacted if this bill were to pass and the state determined the county was in violation and decided to withhold funding.
“It’s a lot of money,” Thomas said.
HB 1197 had its first reading March 7; if approved, it would go into effect July 1.
In other business:
County Administrator David Edwards reported to commissioners that he has been speaking with Florida Department of Environmental Protection representatives about the potential for another $30 million, which should effectively close out the county’s current septic-to-sewer projects.
This would include removing the septic system from Wakulla Middle School and adding it to the sewer system, taking the city of St. Marks off Wakulla East sewer system as well as River Plantation, extending forced mains and then extending sewer to the northeast portion of the county.
Edwards said county staffers are working with engineers on this project, developing a master plan to create a more centralized sewer system with fewer lift stations.
