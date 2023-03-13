“Don’t Get Caught in the Web of Drugs” was this year’s Optimist Club Poster Contest theme. Students were invited to create a poster illustrating the topic. Crayons, colored pencils and markers were used on white poster board. Only free-hand drawings were allowed.
Judges looked for colorful, easy-to-read art that focused on the theme. First place went to Briley Rowan from Crawfordville Elementary School. Second place went to Emily Costigan from Riversink Elementary. The third place winner was Anna Bell Bennett, also from Riversink Elementary. Julie Sanders from Crawfordville Elementary and Tinsley Miller from Riversink both won Honorable Mention.
Briley Rowan’s first-place poster has been sent on to the District Level competition. All the students received ribbons and medallions.
The Wakulla Coastal Optimist Club congratulates these enthusiastic artists and their teacher sponsors.
