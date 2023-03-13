The Wakulla Coastal Optimist Club held its annual essay contest in February. Students in middle and high school were invited to participate.
The theme for this year’s essay was: “Who is an Everyday Hero that Brings Out the Optimist in You?”
The essay had to be between 700 and 800 words in length. This year’s winners were:
first place, Kaylie Kosec, Riversprings Middle School;
second place, Charlotte Bertera, Wakulla Middle School;
third place, Ronin Taylor, Riversprings Middle School;
fourth place, Violet Sexton, Riversprings Middle School.
All the student winners received medallions and ribbons. In addition, the students won cash awards.
Kaylie Kosec won $100 for first place.
Charlotte Bertera won $75. Ronin Taylor won $50, and Violet Sexton won $25.
Optimist sponsor Jo Ann Daniels said the essays were very interesting and well-written. The Coastal Optimist Club encourages students to participate in academic challenges.
The topic for the essay contest comes out each October on the Optimist International website, as does the topic for the Oratorical contest that will take place on March 30.
