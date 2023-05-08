The Wakulla Christian Saints varsity baseball team defeated the Liberty County Bulldogs last Thursday night by a score of 5-4 to claim the Class 1A District 5 Championship. How they did it is an amazing story!
Wakulla Christian moved to Class 1A this year. The move requires the Saints to compete against public high schools in the Panhandle, almost all of which have graduating classes multiple times larger than Wakulla Christian.
Injuries made the move even more challenging. Several pitchers missed starts and had innings limited during the season due to injuries. Junior starter Caleb Jackson was lost after 16 games to shoulder surgery. He still ranks among the team batting leaders and is second on the team in RBI despite being out the last 8 games. Colby Conley, the Saints starting centerfielder and one of the best defensive outfielders in the Big Bend, was hampered all season by hamstring and ankle injuries. He was also unavailable for the district title game due to an auto accident last Wednesday night. But as they have all season, the Saints marched on and found ways to overcome adversity. 14 different players saw action in a district title game they weren’t expected to win.
The Bulldogs got on the scoreboard first by scoring twice in the bottom of the 2nd inning. After Trenton Hires walked, Alden Harper reached on an error. Harper advanced to 2nd base on the same error and Hires advanced to 3rd base. Rylan Roddenberry was intentionally walked and Nathan Carpenter followed with a 2 RBI single to left. The Saints worked their way out of the jam with a 6-4-3 double play.
Liberty County added another run in the 3rd inning when Gavin Jerkins led off with a double to left, advanced to third on a passed ball and scored when Thomas Fletcher reached on an error.
The Bulldogs threatened again in the bottom of the 4th inning after Roddenberry reached base on an error with one out. Wakulla Christian got out of the inning on a spectacular 5-3-6 double play, getting Roddenberry at the tail end of the play as he tried to reach 3rd on the throw to 1st base.
Neither team scored again until the Saints scored 5 runs in the top of the 7th inning. Cam Brantley, pinch hitting for Jackson Lawhon who was injured on a line drive earlier in the game, drew a lead off walk. Sawyer Lawhon entered the game as a pinch runner and Corey Clark followed with a line drive single to right field moving Lawhon to 3rd base. Clark advanced to 2nd base on a ground out with Lawhon holding at 3rd base. With two outs and Junior shortstop Jace Estes at the plate, Lawhon scored on a passed ball to put Wakulla Christian on the scoreboard, and Clark advanced to 3rd base. Estes then drilled a hard single back up the middle scoring Clark.
After Estes stole 2nd base and Langston Stephens drew a walk, Garrett McKenzie hit a hard ground ball, ruled an error, into left field. Estes scored on the play, with Stephens advancing to 3rd and McKenzie hustling into 2nd base behind the throw to 3rd base. Ben Clenney then followed with a 2 RBI opposite field single that scored Stephens and McKenzie, and put the Saints up 5-3.
Liberty scored one more run in the bottom of the 7th inning when Roddenberry reached on a walk, advanced to 2nd on a passed ball, moved to 3rd on a ground out, and scored on a single to left by Jenkins. Jacob Kent then singled to left to put runners at 1st and 2nd with 2 outs before Estes struck out the final batter to pick up a save and seal the win for Wakulla Christian.
Starting pitcher, 14 year old 8th grader Mack Johnson, pitched 6 innings and looked like a seasoned veteran to get the win for the Saints. Coach Buddy Montague and his staff pulled out all the stops and made the right moves at the right times to keep Wakulla Christian in position to claw their way back in it.
Following the game, Montague praised his players and coaches for their grit, perseverance, and belief in one another. “That has been the theme for this team all season long,” said Montague. “Encourage one another, build one another up, pray for one another, and love one another. Those are our building blocks for success.”
The district title capped a big week for the Saints. It was announced after the game that Estes, who still has another year at Wakulla Christian, has accepted an offer to play at FSU. Earlier in the week, Clenney signed with Gulf Coast State College before pitching a gem against Blountstown that same evening to put Wakulla Christian in the title game.
The Saints faced off with #1 ranked Lafayette in regional playoff competition at 7 p.m. on Wednesday, May 10th in Mayo, Florida after the press deadline. Check for updates in the next edition.
