Wakulla Christian School has announced that 11 of its 1st grade students have become published authors through a national student publishing program. As part of the publishing process, students in 1st grade, planned, wrote and illustrated their own books using a free publishing kit provided by StudentreasuresPublishing. The topic of their books is Amazing Sea Creatures . They decided to dedicate their book to the Panacea Specimen Marine Lab.
The students in Mrs. Andrews’ class have been working hard on their books for 12 weeks. The idea for their book started when Mrs. Andrews learned of her students intense love for sea creatures. Mrs. Andrews is so proud of the hard work her students put into publishing their very own book! The book is full of beautiful illustrations and interesting facts & information about each sea creature!
The Student Treasures publishing program provides teachers an easy way to incorporate any lesson plan – from math and science to history, art, and more – into a fun and memorable activity. Publishing a book in the classroom engages students through hands-on learning and inspires a love of reading and writing.
The best part? A classroom full of proud, smiling young authors, with a memory that lasts a lifetime, plus, a full-color, deluxe hardcover book for the teacher or school library. The students’ parents also have an option to purchase copies of these unique, childhood keepsakes.
Curious about our story? Named “best free school publishing program,” Studentreasures has helped more than 500,000 teachers provide inspiring writing lessons and turn more than 15 million students into proud authors of their own beautiful hardcover books. For more than 25 years, Studentreasures has partnered with nearly 89,600 schools through its book publishing program. With the goal of helping every child become a published author, this free program provides engaging, hands-on art and writing lessons – including online book publishing – in classrooms across the United States, Mexico and Canada. For more information, visit Studentreasures.com or Our Story. To meet proud authors, view sample books and download free lesson plans, visit Studentreasures’ online Teacher’s Lounge. To view news coverage of other young authors around the country, visit the company’s In the News page.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.