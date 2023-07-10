Last week, the citizens of Wakulla County came together to celebrate Independence Day, albeit in their own distinct ways. The festivities spread across different parts of the county, with Sopchoppy, St. Marks, and Shell Point each hosting their own unique events.
In Sopchoppy, the day kicked off with a parade that wound its way through the city streets. The parade featured colorful floats, marching bands, and enthusiastic participants adorned in red, white, and blue. Following the parade, the city park came alive with a day filled with music, food, and games for all to enjoy. Families gathered to indulge in classic American fare, relishing in the spirit of the holiday. As dusk settled in, the sky above the Sopchoppy River erupted into a dazzling display of fireworks, culminating the day’s celebrations.
In St. Marks, the community was treated to a grand spectacle as fireworks illuminated the night sky over the tranquil St. Marks River. Residents and visitors gathered along the riverbanks, craning their necks to witness the bursts of vibrant colors reflecting off the water. It was a serene yet awe-inspiring experience, capturing the essence of the holiday.
Shell Point, too, joined in the festivities by popping off their own fireworks display. The community came together, eagerly anticipating the moment when the night sky would be illuminated with bursts of light and sound. The residents of Shell Point found solace in celebrating America’s Independence with their fellow community members.
Across the county, many residents and visitors took a more relaxed approach to the celebrations. Backyard barbecues were a popular choice, as families and friends gathered to enjoy grilled favorites and each other’s company. Sparklers flickered in the hands of children, adding a touch of whimsy to the evening.
While the Independence Day celebrations in Wakulla County were undoubtedly spirited, the Wakulla County Sheriff’s Office responded to two separate and unrelated instances of drowning in the community. Investigations revealed both instances were accidents, and WCSO reminds everyone to be careful when swimming or enjoying the water.
