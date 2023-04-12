The second Saturday of April may just be another day for most places, but Wakulla County has something more in mind as we celebrate Sopchoppy’s Annual Worm Gruntin’ Festival. The festival is a highly anticipated event, with people coming from far and wide to visit the Worm Gruntin’ Capital of the World.
Worm Gruntin’, or worm charming, is a technique used to drive worms to the surface of the soil. Worm grunters drive a wooden stake or “staub” into the ground, and then rub the stakes with a heavy steel bar. The friction between the metal and wood creates a vibration under earth’s surface, which resembles the vibration of a mole. This vibration signals the worms to escape, driving them to the top layer of soil. Worm grunters then gather the worms and use them as fishing bait.
The morning started with the Wiggle Worm Fun Run while vendors settled in and prepared for the crowds. Opening ceremony was at 9 a.m. and then the real fun began.
Worm gruntin’ has been a long-time profession for Gary Revell and his family. He and his son, Snap Revell, gave a how-to demonstration at the festival before encouraging the large circling crowd of onlookers to give it a try. As Gary and Snap tried to bring the worms to the surface, Sopchoppy-local Alexander Lewis narrated for the crowd, explaining what worm gruntin’ is, why it’s a practice, and why it was such a challenge to drive worms out of a dry ground. With little rain prior to the festival, the soil was dry and packed hard, posing more of a challenge for those attempting to grunt and bring worms to the surface.
Pollie Lawhon, another Sopchoppy local, told us when the ground is wet enough at her house, any type of vibration brings worms to the surface of her yard. She said if she strums a guitar outside or hammers a nail into a post, worms appear. Unfortunately, due to the dry soil, charming worms wasn’t so easy for festival goers on Saturday.
Nonetheless, locals and visitors attempted to grunt for worms. They browsed vendor booths, participated in an Easter egg hunt, and jammed out to live music. Vendors selling yummy treats, arts and crafts, plants, and more lined the streets of Sopchoppy. Kids giggled while they stuck their hands in a five gallon bucket of earth worms. The sky stayed grey but the rain held off while the fun continued.
The exciting day ended with the Worm Grunter’s Ball, where music carried through the streets, and people danced into the night. The 21st annual Worm Gruntin’ Festival didn’t disappoint so make sure to remember the second Saturday in April.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.