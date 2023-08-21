The Friday Night Lights returned to J.D. Jones Stadium at Jerry Reynolds Field on Aug. 18, for a preseason clash with the Madison County Cowboys. Wakulla was looking to avenge their 22-14 loss to the Cowboys in last year’s preseason matchup at Boot Hill in Madison County. The game also gave fans a first look at the reloaded War Eagles, who have state championship aspirations for the upcoming season.
Wakulla wasted little time showing why they are as dangerous as anyone, scoring the football this season. Senior Nehemiah Chandler ran the opening kickoff back for a touchdown in his first appearance as a War Eagle. “I look to score every time I touch the football and get 6 points,” Chandler said about his return to open the game. The War Eagles stopped Madison County’s opening drive with an interception in the end zone by Junior defensive back Jeremiah Thomas. “My coaches put me in a position to make a play, so I did my job and made a play,” Thomas said of his interception.
Wakulla’s offense scored on the very next play with a pass from Senior Quarterback Haden Klees to Senior Wide Receiver Delvon Zanders. Down 14-0 late in the first quarter, Madison County was able to find the end zone to cut the lead to 14-8 heading into the second quarter.
Turnovers killed the War Eagles offensively in the second quarter. Bradley Kelly fumbled on Wakulla’s opening second-quarter drive within the ten-yard line. On their next offensive drive, Quarterback Haden Klees fumbled the football, which was scooped up by a Madison County defensive player and returned for a touchdown, giving the Cowboys a 16-14 lead. Madison County would pick up another defensive score on an interception returned for a touchdown. Wakulla’s big-play ability would flash once again on the ensuing kickoff with another touchdown return, this time from Senior Wide Receiver Samron Brinson. “I saw it right when I got the ball and knew I was scoring,” Brinson said about his kickoff return. Wakulla would even the score at 22 with a successful two-point conversion attempt. Madison County scored on their final drive before half, giving them a 28-22 lead at intermission.
The second half saw play from the Varsity backups and Junior Varsity players. Backup Quarterback Owen Klees hit Auvion Thomas in the end zone for a touchdown late in the third quarter, which evened the score at 28-28. Junior Varsity Running back Danny Godbolt gave the War Eagles a 35-28 lead in the fourth quarter with a long touchdown run. “I was very pleased with the way the young guys played tonight,” Coach Scott Klees said after the game. “Owen had a nice scramble to find Auvion in the end zone, and then Danny’s run, it’s what we like to see from our young guys.”
The regular season begins for the War Eagles on Friday, Aug. 25, on the road in Tallahassee against the Chiles Timberwolves. The two teams faced off in last year’s season opener, with Wakulla winning in overtime 25-24.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.