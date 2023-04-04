Wakulla Dance Academy started a new adventure this year with an all-star cheer program.
In February, the Wakulla All-Stars participated in their first Worldwide Spirit Association Cheer Competition in Jacksonville. The Wakulla All-Stars team brought home several awards including Best Tumbling, Most Creative, 1st Place Champions and Grand Champion.
A week later Wakulla All-Stars competed in Destin at the Deep South Destin Beach Nationals, bringing home another first place win and a specialty award for Best Jumps. Wakulla All-Stars finished up the season in Mobile, Alabama, once again bringing home the win as WSA National Grand Champions.
Wakulla Dance Academy’s recreational and competitive cheer program is coached by three former All-Star Cheerleaders and current FSU Cheerleaders, along with owners Hayley and Lauralyn. When asked for a comment, Coach Hayley said, “To say we are proud of these girls is an understatement. We have been waiting for 18 years to start an all-star cheer program at the studio and this is our first year, first team and first competition.”
The fun for Wakulla Dance Academy doesn’t stop there. This past weekend WDA Competition Dance Teams headed to Jacksonville for the Inspire National Dance Competition. This event is the first of the season and they came home with multiple wins including: 1st place, 2nd place, 3rd and 4th place overalls; Crystal Diamond and Diamond awards; Discovery Spotlight, All-star awards, and a number of Special Judges’ Choice awards. The competition teams consist of solos, duet/trios, and group performances with different styles to include jazz, lyrical, hip-hop and more. The teams are back in the studio continuing to work hard in preparation for two more competitions this season.
In addition to the amazing work the competitive cheer and dance teams are doing this year, Wakulla Dance Academy offers more great opportunities. A few weeks ago, the studio hosted an All-Star Cheer Clinic with a Top Dog All Star Guest Coach, Terri Abasial. This was a great experience for youth to attend and learn from some of the best.
For information about Wakulla Dance Academy, email wakulladance@gmail.com, or call Wakulla Dance Academy at 850-926-2655.
