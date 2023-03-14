Seven Wakulla 4-H members recently traveled to Newberry to complete in the State FITA Match at Easton Newberry Sports Complex.
The 4-H members competing were: Alex Barlow, Lauretta Compton, Nate Garvey, Sam Garvey, Jenniffer Masters, Kensley Rosier and Keira Thornton. Sam Garvey won the first place blue ribbon in the Novice Division using an unsighted compound bow. Nate Garvey won the second place ribbon in the Junior Novice Division. Lauretta Compton won the fourth place ribbon in the Intermediate Novice Division.
Saturday’s match marked the first time in many years Wakulla County 4-H has been represented at a state archery match. The archers were coached by Julie Carnevale and Christy Pearson. Special thanks to the NRA Foundation for supporting Wakulla 4-H with an archery equipment grant.
Wakulla 4-H Archery is open to youth ages 8 to 18. 4-H enrollment is required. Wakulla 4-H also offers an archery-focused camp for ages 8 to 12 in July. For information about this program or other 4-H programs, visit https://sfyl.ifas.ufl.edu/wakulla/4-h-youth-development/ or on Facebook page at: www.facebook.com/wakulla4h/.
4-H is located in the UF/IFAS Wakulla County Extension office at 84 Cedar Ave., Crawfordville. Program staff can be reached at 850-926-3931.
Interested in becoming a 4-H volunteer or club leader? We train volunteers to lead or support 4-H clubs, including archery. Contact 4-H agent Rachel Pienta at r.pienta@ufl.edu for information.
