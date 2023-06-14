2023 Summer Youth Leaders

Meet the dynamic Wakulla 4-H 2023 Youth Leadership Volunteers, ready to make summer an unforgettable adventure at the Wakulla 4-H Summer Day Camp.

Wakulla 4-H announced the 2023 Youth Leadership Volunteer Cohort this past Friday. These high school age youth completed applications, interviews, and training to qualify to serve as youth volunteer leaders at the Wakulla 4-H Summer Day Camp. The teens will be working alongside qualified, trained youth development adult staff to provide high quality summer enrichment experiences for youth ages 5 to 13 over the course of six camp weeks! Each youth has the opportunity to earn 100 or more volunteer hours that can be used to qualify for the Bright Futures scholarship program.

Summer 2023 4-H Youth Leadership VolunteersMason Dough

Malcolm Durant

Taylor Dugger

Riley Edwards

Robielsy Garcia

Allie Green

Brook Green

Caden Gruebel

Mattie Harrell

Krislynn Hollender

Joseph Humphries

Kensley Rosier

Allison Wilsey

Wakulla 4-H will hold the Fall 2023 4-H Open House event on Saturday, August 26 from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. at 84 Cedar Avenue, Crawfordville, Florida.

4-H offers activities for youth ages 5 to 18 throughout the school year.

For more information about 4-H programs, contact the 4-H office at 850-926-3931 or email 4-H Agent Dr. Rachel Pienta at r.pienta@ufl.edu

Katherine Lilly can be reached at klilly@thewakullanews.com.

