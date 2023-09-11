Did you know we have a beach volleyball program for both kids and adults right here in Wakulla County? VOLLEYiQ is a locally owned business that has been offering first rate coaching to volleyball enthusiasts for the past 3 years. VOLLEYiQ wrapped up its summer season with a beach volleyball tournament at Medart Park. Players from all around came to compete in the Endless Summer Tournament.
Players arrived early in the morning to hear music playing to get everyone pumped up. Knowing the heat that we have been experiencing has been unprecedented, VOLLEYiQ took all the necessary precautions. Industrial fans and tents were set up to combat the high temperatures. Fruit and water were available to all who needed it. They even had ice cold popsicles for the players.
Representing Wakulla County were Olivia Barksdale, Taylor Mercer, Sophia Stolk, and Hailey Carroll. While all current players on the WMS volleyball team and members of The Wakulla Aces Volleyball Club, the girls have continued their dedicated to the sport by training with VOLLEYiQ. Final standings after a hot day in the sun put Olivia Barksdale and Taylor Mercer in 2nd for their pool and Sophia Stolk and Hailey Carroll in 3rd.
Due to an overwhelming interest in beach volleyball, VOLLEYiQ will begin a fall session registration in September. Sessions will begin in October and run through the end of the year. For more information, please go to https://www.volley iqfl.com and elevate your game!
