The Wakulla Community Theater Variety Show Saturday, Feb. 11, was an old-fashioned variety show held at the Historic Sopchoppy High School auditorium.
The program was packed with local talent. Proceeds from the event will benefit Wakulla Community Theater. Plans are already in the works for a summer play and fall musical. The variety show was so successful there is talk of making it an annual event as well.
