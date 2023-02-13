The Wakulla Community Theater Variety Show Saturday, Feb. 11, was an old-fashioned variety show held at the Historic Sopchoppy High School auditorium.

The program was packed with local talent. Proceeds from the event will benefit Wakulla Community Theater. Plans are already in the works for a summer play and fall musical. The variety show was so successful there is talk of making it an annual event as well.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Thank you for reading!

Please purchase a subscription to read our premium content. If you have a subscription, please log in or sign up for an account on our website to continue.

Sign Up
Log In
Purchase a Subscription
There are no services available.