Valentine's parade, festival set for Saturday in Crawfordville

The 24th annual Rotary Club of Wakulla’s Valentine’s Day Parade and Festival starts at 10 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 11, in Crawfordville.
The parade will start from Azalea Park and proceed south on Crawfordville Highway in Crawfordville.
Following the parade, there will be an arts festival on the park grounds including arts and crafts vendors, local businesses and inflatable houses.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.