Tia Unsell, 24, of Crawfordville, will be competing from June 20 to 24 at the 87th Miss Florida Scholarship Competition in Lakeland.
Currently, Unsell holds the title of Miss Tallahassee. This will be the first time in four years that there has been a Miss Tallahassee representative on the Miss Florida stage.
She will be competing in five mandatory phases of the competition: Private Interview, On-Stage Question, Evening Gown, Talent, and a new fitness phase.
Unsell’s community service initiative is Dancers Against Cancer, a nonprofit organization that provides financial assistance to dancers, dance educators, and their families battling cancer. Her talent is a jazz dance to “Fame” by Nautri Naughton.
The winner of the Miss Florida Scholarship Competition will go on to compete at Miss America in January 2024 (dates and location TBA). The Miss America Organization is the largest provider of scholarships for young women.
Unsell is a 2017 graduate of Wakulla High School and currently attends Florida State University, majoring in Communication Sciences & Disorders to become a Speech-Language Pathologist. She is also a recreational and competitive dance teacher at Studio 88 Dance Productions in Crawfordville.
To keep up with the competition week, “Like” the Miss Florida Scholarship Program page and Miss Tallahassee 2023 – Tia Unsell on Facebook.
