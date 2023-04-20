The Wakulla High Varsity Baseball team won both games this past week to move to 11-8 on the year with wins over Blountstown and Maclay.
The first game of the week the War Eagles traveled over to Blountstown and won 6-2. Starter Leaston Spears was strong again on the mound throwing 4 and a third innings giving up 2 runs and striking out 3.
Gavin Estep came in in the fourth to finish out the game giving up only 1 hit and striking out 3 Tiger hitters.
Second baseman Reid Joyner who made two spectacular defensive plays in the game also led the offense going 2-4.
Brady Crum was 1-4 with a crucial 2 out 2 RBI single that proved to be the winning run.
Parker Lawhon, Sam Bruce, and Owen Klees had a hit apiece.
On Thursday, the War Eagles hosted Maclay with Wakulla winning 7-2. Starter Owen Klees was solid on the mound throwing 4 innings giving up 2 unearned runs and striking out 4.
Hayden Wright entered for him in the 5th and was dominant throwing 3 shutout innings and striking out 5 Marauder hitters.
Parker Lawhon led the offense going 2-3 and stealing 2 bases.
Michael Hurley, Colby Zinser, Josiah Pierini, and Brady Crum all had hits. Reid Joyner was 1-3 with a double and an RBI.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.