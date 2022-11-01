Two WHS golfers advance to regionals

Mackenzie Anderson and Riley Davis place top 10 overall in FHSAA Girls Golf Districts to advance to Regionals
On Tuesday, Oct. 25, the Wakulla High School Girls Golf team competed in the Class 2A Region 1 District Tournament in Lake City. Wakulla placed fourth overall as a team out of nine teams.
Mackenzie Anderson and Riley Davis advanced to the Regional finals as individuals. Mackenzie shot an 87 with a Birdie on her first hole and placed sixth overall. Riley Davis shot a 99, placing ninth. A total of 31 girls competed in the District match. The Regional Tournament is Tuesday, Nov. 1, at Quail Heights Country Club in Lake City. The coach is proud of the team and the effort that was put into this season.
Team members are: Riley Davis (12th grade), Abbott Gauger (11th grade), Mackenzie Anderson (10th grade), Jessalee Core (ninth grade), and Floor DeGraff (10th grade).
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.