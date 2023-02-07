Three Wakulla High School senior football players inked letters of intent to play at the next level Wednesday, Feb. 1, in front of family, friends, and other supporters.
“We are proud of these athletes and all their accomplishments,” Coach Scott Klees said.
The student athletes who signed scholarships to play football at the college level in the fall are: Andrew Huntsberger, offensive/defensive line; Deandre Strong, offensive/defensive line; and Todd Williams, outside linebacker.
Andrew Hunsberger is headed to Waynesburg University in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania; Deandre Strong will play for St. Thomas University in Miami, Florida; and Todd Williams is taking his talents to the University of Delaware in Newark, Delaware.
Andrews Hunsberger
Andrew Hunsberger, 17, son of Mark and Robin Hunsberger, was a member of the Varsity football team for two years. Andrew began playing football at the age of 8 years old in Wakulla County.
“I asked my mom if I could play because it looked like fun,” Hunsberger said, “so she signed me up.” Something so small has made a huge impact on his life. Andrew is now headed to Philadelphia to play football at Waynesburg University this coming fall.
While eager to begin his next journey, Andrew will miss his days playing at Wakulla High School.
“There was a unity on the team,” he said. “We have a great coaching staff all the way down to the players, and we are all working towards the same goal.”
Choosing Waynesburg University was an easy choice for Andrew: “It just clicked,” Hunsberger said about his visits to the school. “After talking to some of the players and coaching staff, it was an easy choice; everyone is like family.”
He will also have an opportunity to play for some of his extended family living in the Philadelphia area.
Deandre Strong
Deandre Strong, 17, son of Sarah and Senneca Strong, has been a member of the Varsity football team for three years. Strong began playing football at the age of 6 in the rec leagues of Wakulla County.
“It looked like a fun game,” he said, “so I started playing and never stopped.” Not stopping playing the game that looked fun has paved a way for Deandre Strong to further his education while competing at the next level.
The best part playing football at Wakulla High School for Deandre was the coaches: “Coach Klees and the other coaches made it a lot of fun and at the same time making us better with our technique.”
Strong also appreciates the friends and bonds he made over his years playing football for the school.
While enrolled at St. Thomas University, Deandre will be majoring in business.
“They are a really great school when it comes to business,” he said. “It also checked the boxes such as a good football team, campus living, and the community.”
Todd Williams could not be reached before deadline.
Congratulations to all three young athletes! Go War Eagles!
