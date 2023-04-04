As growth and development in Wakulla County continue, residents frequently voice their concerns surrounding the environment, infrastructure and quality of life.
Some residents raised these and other issues during the April 3 meeting of the Wakulla County Commission.
Two planning and zoning agenda items were the main points of discussion, focusing on two adjoining parcels of land located between Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Memorial Road and Coastal Highway 98. One item pertained to the application for a comprehensive plan map amendment, while the other was the final public hearing from a developer seeking approval of a development agreement for a 176.35-acre parcel, with up to one residence per acre.
Before the first opportunity for public comment opened, Commission Chair Ralph Thomas said, “We have a specific vote in front of us, asking us to change the future land use map designation on this property from agricultural to rural, rural 3 specifically. That means our vote is very narrow, very focused.”
He explained that the vote didn’t pertain to technicalities such as whether or not the trees should stay or go, or determining the number of dwellings on the property, and what type of utilities would be needed. All of those points would be addressed after the county receives a site plan for the project.
During the meeting, commissioners heard from 12 residents who oppose changing the zoning conditions and allowing development on the two parcels. Two out of the 12 citizens speaking in opposition were Andrew Riddle, chairman of the Wakulla County Planning Commission, and Chad Hanson, vice-chairman of the Planning Commission.
Riddle addressed the Board of County Commissioners, “Like Chad Hanson, I’m speaking to you as a citizen, even though I am the Chairman of the Planning Commission, and I have to say first off that I think this is an incredibly unique thing – this is the first time in my memory, of coming to these meetings for give or take, I’ve missed about three meetings in the last seven years. This is the first time I’ve seen two members of the Planning Commission come up and speak. My point of view on this is really simple – for full transparency, when this came before the planning commission, I voted against it. That being said, I’ve sat back over the last several weeks and I have watched what I consider to be a travesty.”
After each citizen was allocated their 3-minute speaking time, and Commissioner Chuck Hess provided eight reasons to vote against the proposed changes; for both of these agenda items, Hess and Commissioner Mike Kemp cast dissenting votes. Both agenda items passed, with Commissioners Quincee Messersmith, Ralph Thomas and Fred Nichols voting for them.
